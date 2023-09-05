SFWMD: Temporary Change in Operations for the S-310 Boat Lock in Clewiston

South Florida - Tuesday September 5, 2023: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) has made a temporary change in operations for the S-310 Boat Lock in Clewiston, The change took effect Saturday, September 2.

Operating Hours



The boat lock will be open daily from 5:30 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. for boaters to lock through the structure.



The boat lock will close each night from 9:00 p.m. - 5:30 a.m. and boaters will not be able to lock through the structure.

SFWMD maintains several boat locks on the north shore of Lake Okeechobee as well as the S-310 Boat Lock on the south shore of Lake Okeechobee.

The public can get the latest navigation updates from the SFWMD by signing up for text messages and emails here.

Anglers and boaters may access local waterways through public boat ramps. Visit the FWC Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.

To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation.