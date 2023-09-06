AG Announces Former America's Most Wanted Host John Walsh Will Help Promote Use of **Tips Line

West Palm Beach - Wednesday September 6, 2023: Attorney General Ashley Moody has teamed up with the former host of America’s Most Wanted, John Walsh, and Florida Crime Stoppers, in an effort to encourage more Floridians to provide tips about crimes, anonymously, by using the **Tips line.

Moody announced the initiative at a news conference in West Palm Beach Wednesday morning. Walsh will work with Florida Crime Stoppers to help promote the use of the **Tips line in videos and social media posts. “We are announcing a new partnership with Mr. Walsh and Florida Crime Stoppers to help encourage Floridians to play an active role in our crime fighting team and helping us solve crimes, said Moody.

**Tips or **8477, is the toll-free crime reporting number that Attorney General Moody launched in 2020. It's a single, statewide, Crime Stoppers phone number that allows callers who provide information about crimes and criminals to remain anonymous, and potentially get a financial reward for the information they provide.

Walsh said Florida has set a crime fighting example for the rest of the country with the **Tips line which has now been adopted nationwide. "Tell us where the dirt bag is and we will make sure that if there is a reward and you want that award, your going to get that reward.”

The Attorney General emphasized that it doesn’t matter where you are in the state, the information you provide to the **tips line will get to where it needs to go. “Floridians can remember **Tips and they can dial that from any cell phone anywhere in the state and give information about crimes that they have and it will go to the right jurisdiction that is investigating that crime.”