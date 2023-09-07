Stuart PD: James Leonard Ward-Nichols Charged With Possession of Child Pornography

Stuart - Thursday September 7, 2023: 61-year-old James Leonard Ward-Nichols has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Following an investigation in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies, Ward-Nichols was taken into custody by Stuart Police detectives on Saturday August 28. He is being held in jail with no bond.

According to a release from the Stuart Police Department, Ward-Nichols has confessed to several other crimes, spanning decades, that have occurred in Stuart, as well as other parts of Florida and across the Country.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected to be filed against Ward-Nichols.