Two Appointed to the Florida Commission on Ethics

Florida - Thursday September 7, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed two Tina Descovich and Luis Fuste to the Florida Commission on Ethics.

Tina Descovich - Descovich is the Co-Founder of Moms for Liberty. She was previously elected to the School Board of Brevard County in 2016 and served as the President of the Florida Coalition of School Board Members. Descovich earned her bachelor’s degree in public relations from Valdosta State University.

Luis Fuste - Fuste is an Attorney at Fuste Law, PA. He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps Reserve and serves on the board of Little Bear Big Heart, Inc., Somerset Virtual Academy, and Doral College. Fuste earned his bachelor’s degree from Barry University and his juris doctor from Florida International University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.