The UF/IFAS Fall Festival on October 21; and IRC United Way Holds Its Annual 'Day of Caring' the Same Day

Fort Pierce - Friday September 8, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences will be hosting its second annual Fall Festival on Saturday October 21 at its campus here in Fort Pierce.

Urban Horticulture Extension Agent Kate Rotindo is one of the organizers of the event. She joins us to talk about the extension office and the important research they do, as well as the important resources they provide to farmers, businesses and homeowners who are trying to figure out what they should plant and how to keep their crops and gardens healthy.

Learn more about the Fall Festival at UF/IFAs in Fort Pierce on the UF/IFAS website at: blogs.ifas.ufl.edu/news.

Then, we'll talk about another important event on the same day, Saturday October 21 in Indian River County, the United Way's annual ‘Day of Caring’.

Stacy Benezra, the United Way's Community Impact Coordinator is here to talk about the event which involves more than 50 different projects that United Way's benefices have requested help with. Volunteers are needed says Stacy and you can sign up on the United way website now. That website is: unitedwayirc.org.