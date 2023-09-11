Two Indiantown Men Die When their Sedan Collided Head-On with a Semi-Truck Friday

Martin County - Monday September 11, 2023: Two men died late Friday afternoon after their sedan collided with a semi-truck on Warfield Blvd, north of Spring Haven, in Indiantown.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) accident report, the driver of the sedan was traveling north on SW Warfield Blvd when around 5 p.m. he lost control of the vehicle, "due to unknown reasons." The sedan ended up in the south bound lane "while rotating" and the oncoming southbound semi-truck struck the passenger side of the sedan head on.

The 26-year-old driver and his 24 year old passenger were both killed. The two men were from Indiantown. The 55-year-old semi-truck driver is from West Palm Beach and he suffered minor injuries, according to FHP.

The names of the three men were were not released.