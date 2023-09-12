McKee Botanical Garden Appoints Julia Keenan as Interim Executive Director

Vero Beach - Tuesday September 12, 2023: The Board of Directors of McKee Botanical Garden has announced the appointment of Julia Keenan as Interim Executive Director.

In early July, current Executive Director Christine Hobart advised the Board of her plans to retire as of September 8, after 26 years of dedicated service to McKee.

The Board of Directors has selected a search committee to recruit a new Director to build upon the former Director’s legacy and guide the Garden going forward. The search committee has engaged professional consultant DovetailED Talent Sourcing, LLC to facilitate the recruitment process, which is now ongoing.

McKee Botanical Garden is the oldest public garden in Florida. Patrons consider the Garden the centerpiece of the natural beauty of Florida’s Treasure Coast.

Julia Keenan joined McKee Botanical Garden in May this year as Senior Development Director. She has an extensive background in development, having served as Director of Development and Scholarship Development Coordinator for the Indian River State College Foundation, and Development Officer for Indian River Medical Center. Ms. Keenan also served as Executive Director of the Homeless Family Center in Vero Beach and as Family Life Director/Program Director and Teacher for the Diocese of Palm Beach.

The newly selected Interim Director earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania. She received a Major Gifts Track Certification from the University of Wisconsin School of Business – Association for Healthcare in Philanthropy. Ms.. Keenan is also affiliated with the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Indian River Chamber of Commerce, the Planned Giving Council of Indian River, and United Way of Indian River County.