OCSO: 12-Year-Old Arrested for Threatening Violence on Instagram

Okeechobee County - Tuesday September 12, 2023: Okeechobee County Sheriff detectives have arrested a 12 year old juvenile on charges of making written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism in what the Sheriff described as a "live video stream" on Instagram.

In that Instagram video, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office, the youngster threatened to shoot others by saying, "If you don't go off live, imma (I'm gonna) shoot your school up." The boy also threatened to bring a gun to Osceola Middle School and kill other students in the live chat, telling them their specific class and saying: "I know you're in (teachers named removed) class, I'm coming there with a gun."

A fellow student brought reported the incident and provided a video screen record of the threats. Sheriff Noel Stephen called it a classic case of "See Something, Say Something" that could have "save countless lives."

Detectives identified the 12-year-old as the suspect and went to his home last week where they spoke with the father. When the father saw the evidence, he immediately got his son, and told him to tell the detectives everything and to be truthful, according to a release from the Sheriff.

The boy then admitted to making the threats and the screen shots from the video were linked to his account. He was then arrested and taken to the Okeechobee County Detention Facility for processing as a juvenile.

Sheriff Stephen thanked the student who brought the incident to the Sheriff's attention and the boy's father for "his integrity during this difficult time."