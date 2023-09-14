NWS Melbourne: High Surf Advisory in Effect from 11 a.m. Today Through 11 a.m. Friday

East Central Florida - Thursday September 14, 2023: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has issued a High Surf Advisory for the east central Florida coast from Volusia County down through Martin County.

The Advisory takes effect Thursday morning at 11 a.m. and remains in effect through 11 a.m. Friday morning.

Minor beach and dune erosion will be possible during the high tide cycles today through Friday morning. Today`s high tides will occur between 8: a.m. and 8:30 a.m. and again between 8:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. On Friday morning, high tide will occur between 8:45 and 9:00 a.m.

WHAT: Expect large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone.



Expect large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone. WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties.



Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. WHEN : From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM EDT Friday.



: From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM EDT Friday. IMPACTS: Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

PRECAUTIONS:

High surf will affect the beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions.

Swimmers should remain out of the water due to large breaking waves and dangerous surf conditions.