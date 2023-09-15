NHC: Tropical Depression Fifteen Forms in the Central Tropical Atlantic; Could Be a Hurricane Named Nigel by Sunday

SFWMD

Florida - Friday September 15, 2023: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports that a new tropical depression has formed in the central tropical Atlantic.

The system is expected to gain strength over the weekend increasing to a tropical storm, and then to hurricane status, possibly by late Sunday. It will be named Nigel.

The system is expected to track well north of the Lesser Antilles, beyond that the NHC has not yet forecast. However early computer modeling from other agencies have it following a track similar to the path Lee has taken, north up the western Atlantic, off the the north American coast, for the most part.

Tropical Depression Fifteen Advisory Number 1

As of Friday morning at 11 a.m. EST the center of Tropical Depression Fifteen was located near latitude 14.4 north, longitude 43.8 west, about 1,170 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

The depression is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph and this general motion is expected to continue for the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm late Friday and could become a hurricane late this weekend.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 millibars of 29.74 inches.