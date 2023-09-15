NWS Melbourne: High Rip Current Risk Warning Extended Through Late Saturday Night

East Central Florida - Friday September 15, 2023: The High Rip Current Risk warning issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has been extended through late Saturday night.

It applies to the east central Florida coast from Volusia County down through Martin County.



WHAT: Expect numerous strong, life-threatening rip currents along the east Florida coast.



Expect numerous strong, life-threatening rip currents along the east Florida coast. WHERE: Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, Saint Lucie and Martin Counties.



Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, Saint Lucie and Martin Counties. WHEN : The High Rip Current Risk warning remains in effect through late Saturday night.



: The High Rip Current Risk warning remains in effect through late Saturday night. IMPACTS: Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to large breaking waves and dangerous surf conditions.

PRECAUTIONS:

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.