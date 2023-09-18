Fort Pierce Police Investigating Murder-Suicide on Saturday

Fort Pierce - Monday September 18, 2023: Two men died Saturday evening in an apparent murder-suicide, according to Fort Pierce Police (FPPD).

Fort Pierce Police officers responded to a reported shooting at 6:53 p.m. in the 200 block of N. 8th Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a 58-year old man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a 66-year-old man who had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The victim and suspect were transported to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where they both succumbed to their injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Troy Carter at 772-467-6856 (office), 772-332-9646 (cell) or tcarter@fppd.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477. This case is an active ongoing investigation.