Fort Pierce: Reconstruction Work on Ohio Avenue Begins Thursday; Thru Traffic Will e Diverted to SR 70/Virginia Avenue

Fort Pierce - Tuesday September 19, 2023: The City of Fort Pierce will begin roadway reconstruction activities along Ohio Avenue between U.S. Highway 1 and 11th Street on Thursday, September 28.

The work includes reconstruction of the roadway complete with drainage facilities, a water distribution system, sanitary sewer upgrades, curbs/gutters, sidewalks, ADA upgrades, driveway aprons, street lighting, limited landscaping, and irrigation installation.

Construction activities will continue through March of next year.

During construction, Ohio Avenue will be closed to thru traffic while remaining open for residents and required service vehicles.

All other vehicles shall utilize SR 70/Virginia Avenue as their alternate route for access between 11th Street and U.S. Highway 1.

If you should have any questions or require additional information, contact the City of Fort Pierce Project Manager, Tracy Telle, at 772-467-3776 or by email at ttelle@cityoffortpierce.com.