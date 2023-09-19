Four Appointed to the Florida Defense Support Task Force

Florida - Tuesday September 19, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed four people to the Florida Defense Support Task Force.

James Scholl - Scholl is a Monroe County Commissioner. He is a veteran of the United States Navy and the recipient of the Legion of Merit, a Defense Meritorious Service Medal, three Meritorious Services Medals, and two Navy Commendation Medals, one with combat distinguishing device for valor. Previously, he was the Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Key West and is a current member of the Key West Military Affairs Committee. Scholl earned his bachelor’s degree in zoology from Miami University and his master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from the Navy War College.

Jamal Sowell - Sowell is the President of Business Solutions for Indelible Solutions. He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and currently serves in the United States Navy Reserve. Sowell previously served as the Florida Secretary of Commerce and Chief Executive Officer of Enterprise Florida. He is a resident member of the Florida Council of 100 and serves on the University of Florida Alumni Association Board of Directors. Sowell earned his bachelor’s degree in religion from the University of Florida, his master’s degree in education from the University of Massachusetts, and his juris doctor from Indiana University.

Don Quinn - Quinn is a Consultant on manpower, talent management, training, and education issues in Pensacola. He is a veteran of the United States Navy, retiring with the rank of Rear Admiral. He is a recipient of the Distinguished Services Medal, the Distinguished Flying Cross, and the Bronze Star. Quinn earned his bachelor’s degree in oceanography from the United States Naval Academy, his master’s degree in general management from Salve Regina University, and his master’s degree in military strategic studies from the United States Naval War College.

Steven “Reeves” Valentine - Valentine is the Vice President of Land and Maritime Solutions for Lockheed Martin. He is a veteran of the United States Army and was recognized by the Orlando Business Journal as a Veteran of Influence in 2021. He previously served as a member of Enterprise Florida’s Executive Committee. Valentine earned his bachelor’s degree in general management from the United States Military Academy at West Point and his master’s degree in business administration from Northwestern University.