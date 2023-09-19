Governor Dedicates $50M for a Workforce Initiative to Boost Florida’s Semiconductor Industry

Florida - Tuesday September 19, 2023: Governor DeSantis Tuesday announced a $50 million investment of state funds into a cutting-edge workforce development initiative to supporting Florida’s semiconductor industry.

Through this targeted initiative, Florida Commerce will dedicate $25 million through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund and the Florida Department of Education will dedicate $25 million through the Workforce Development Grant Program to support eligible projects.

The money will be used to support semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging, as well as research and development within the military, defense, and space industries.

Florida is already #5 in the US for semiconductor manufacturing jobs and #3 in the nation for semiconductor establishments. This initiative will help expand the state's semi-conductor manufacturing capabilities and strengthen Florida’s supply chain while creating high-demand, high-wage jobs for Floridians.

“Florida is quickly becoming the global hub for semiconductor manufacturing in the space and defense industries,” said Governor DeSantis. “By dedicating $50 million to expand our manufacturing capabilities, we are strengthening Florida’s supply chain and ensuring Florida maintains a strong economy that supports Florida families.”

“Florida is third in the nation for semiconductor establishments and has the fifth largest footprint for semiconductor manufacturing,” said J. Alex Kelly, Secretary of Florida Commerce. “We will continue to expand Florida’s manufacturing capabilities while strengthening our supply chain to support sustainable economic growth in competitive industries.”

For more information on the Job Growth Grant Fund, click here.

For more information on the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program, click here.