Driver Speeding in a School Zone, Pulled Over by Port St. Lucie Police, Then Tries to Flee on Foot and Gets Arrested

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday September 20, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) stopped 29-year-old Gary Grimsley of Ft. Pierce on Monday after he was found to be driving at 40 MPH in a 20 MPH school zone in front of Village Green Elementary.

A release from the Police Department states that Grimsley told one of the officers that he didn't have his identification, and he gave them a fake name. When that officer went to confirm the name he was given on his vehicle laptop computer, Grimsley got out of car and took off on foot, telling another officer - "Man I’m going to be honest, I gotta go!”

Grimsley refused all commands to stop and began to along the canal bank and then into a wooded area. A pursuing officer finally caught up and tased him.

Police say the reason why Grimsley fled on foot from the traffic stop is because he knew there were three active felony arrests out on him.

Grimsley was arrested and charged with providing false information to police and resisting without violence. He was taken to the St. Lucie County Jail.