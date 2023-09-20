NHC Watching Two Disturbances Which May Bring Some Weather to Florida

NOAA

Florida - Wednesday September 20, 2023: The National Hurricane Center is now tracking two new disturbances that may bring some heavy weather to Florida, Disturbance #1 just popped up off the African Coast and its given a 70% chance of development over the next seven days, the other one, Disturbance #2, is not given much chance, but it could bring some strong winds and rain to the northern Florida Peninsula as it moves north.



Disturbance #1 - Eastern Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave is currently located just off the west coast of Africa. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form

late this week or this weekend while the system moves generally westward at 10 to 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...70 percent.

Disturbance #2 - Western Atlantic

A non-tropical area of low pressure is expected to form east of the Florida peninsula late this week. This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics by this weekend while it moves generally northward.

Regardless of development, this low is likely to bring gusty winds to gale force, heavy rain, and high surf to portions of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic United States late this week and into

this weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...30 percent.