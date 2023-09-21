Tyriek Jacari Ganious Guilty of the October 2020 Double Murder in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Thursday September 21, 2023: Tyriek Jacari Ganious has been found guilty of the October 2020 murders of Emily Gordon and Phillip Simmons.

The 22-year-old Ganious was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences, with an additional 30 years tacked on for weapon offenses, according to a news release from the Fort Pierce Police Department. In addition, Ganious is also required to pay a mandatory minimum restitution of $50 to the Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD) for investigative costs. The jury's verdict was handed down last Friday, September 15.

Double Murder

On October 21, 2020 at 12:54 a.m., Fort Pierce Police got a call about a shooting at the Madison Cay Apartments at 1655 North 29th Street in Fort Pierce. When they arrived they found Gordon and Simmons near the parking lot of the complex suffering from gunshot wounds.

The officers immediately rendered first aid to the victims before paramedics. A St. Lucie County Fire Rescue crew rushed the two victims to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where they succumbed to their injuries. The 25-year-old Gordon was a Fort Pierce resident, 26-year-old Simmons lived in northern Florida.

Arrest

Fort Pierce detectives identified Ganious as a possible suspect and he was arrested five days later on an outstanding warrant for an unrelated weapons charge. When he was taken to the St. Lucie County Jail he was wearing the same type of clothing as the suspect in the shooting. Two weeks later, upon further investigation, FPPD detectives charged Ganious with committing both murders.

FPPD Officer Noah Clark, who was the lead detective on the case, said having Ganious already behind bars on an unrelated charge provided the opportunity to thoroughly investigate the murders without him being on the streets.

“I know the family was frustrated at times but I kept in contact with them and made sure they knew what was going on,” Clark said. “After the guilty verdict, I met with the family again. I’m hoping this murder conviction gives them some sense of closure. It’s been a long road for them and we appreciate their patience as we worked hard to put together an iron-clad case that resulted in a conviction on both murders.”

FPPD Chief Diane Hobley-Burney praised the dedication of Clark and all the staff involved in the investigation of this case.

“My heart goes out to the families and friends of the victims,” she said. “I’d like to personally thank them for their patience during the investigation and trial. Detective Clark and the team worked countless hours following up on leads to bring justice to the families. Their commitment certainly paid off with a conviction that will keep Ganious behind bars for the rest of his life.”