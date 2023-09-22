Donate
Brightline Train Hits and Kills Pedestrian in Delray Beach This Morning, on the Same Day the Rail Carrier Began Service to Orlando

WQCS | By WQCS
Published September 22, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT
SE 2nd Ave and SE 4th St. in Delray Beach
Delray Beach - Friday September 22, 2023: The Delray Beach Police Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a Brightline train this morning, on the same day that the rail carrier launched its highspeed rail service to Orlando.

It happened just after 7 a.m. at Southeast 2nd Avenue and Southeast 4th Street in Delray Beach.

Brightline has not yet been able to respond to a request for comment.

WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS