AAA: Florida Gas Prices Fall 8-Cents Over the Past Week

Florida - Monday September 25, 2023: Florida gas prices are moving lower. The state average dropped 8 cents per gallon, last week.

Sunday's state average was $3.61 per gallon. That's 14 cents less than a month ago, 24 cents less than this year's high of $3.85 – recorded on August 17th.

"The end of the summer driving season has resulted in lower gasoline demand, so far in September," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "This has enabled gas prices to move lower, even as the price of oil hovers at 2023 highs."

The U.S. price of crude set a new 2023 high of $91.48 per barrel on Monday, then settled at $90.03 by the end of the week. Meanwhile, gasoline futures dropped nearly 20 cents per gallon, which should allow retail prices to move lower this week.

Regional Florida Prices

• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.78), Naples ($3.70), Port St. Lucie ($3.66)

• Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.42), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.43), Panama City ($3.47)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

