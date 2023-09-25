Shots Fired, No One Injured in Fort Pierce Sonic-Drive Parking Lot

Fort Pierce - Monday September 25, 2023: No one was injured when shot were fired in the parking lot of the Fort Peirce Sonic Drive-In last week.

Fort Pierce police got a call about a shooting at 5:33 p.m. last Wednesday afternoon at the fast food restaurant located at 2551 South Jenkins Road in Fort Pierce.

According to a release from the Fort Pierce Police Department, "a confrontation took place" in the parking lot near the back of the restaurant when a black 4-door Infiniti sedan pulled in behind an SUV.

A man, dressed in black and wearing a ski mask, got out of the Infiniti and fired shots at the SUV. The three occupants of the SUV escaped injury. The shooter got back into the Infiniti and fled the scene.

A short time later, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a burnt out vehicle matching the description of the Infiniti in a wooded area near North 41st and Matanzas Avenue, although authorities are not yet sure that is the vehicle that was involved in the shooting.

The suspect is considered to be possibly armed and dangerous and shouldn’t be approached.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Kevin Mohamed at 772-467-6905 (office), 772-979-1451 (cell) or kmohamed@fppd.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.