40-year Denise Jesselli Charged With Home Burglary and Theft

Martin County - Tuesday September 25, 2023: Martin County Sheriff (MCSO) deputies have arrested 40-year Denise Jesselli on charges of burglary and theft.

According to a release posted on the MCSO Facebook page, Jesselli is "no stranger to law enforcement ... she has a laundry list of arrests."

The Sheriff reports that as a result of "excellent intel", air and patrol units were assigned to track Jesselli and they watched as she "struck again ... walking into a home, rummaging through the cabinets and stealing cash."

Jesselli was arrested and taken to the Martin County jail.