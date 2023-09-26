NHC: Tropical Storm Philippe Expected to Gradually Weaken in the Next Few Days

Florida - Tuesday September 26, 2023: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports that tropical storm Philippe remains disorganized and is expected to weaken in the next few days, before it reaches the northern Leeward Islands.

Tropical Storm Philippe - Advisory Number 12

As of 4 a.m. EST, the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located near latitude 17.7 north, and longitude 49.0 west.

Philippe was moving toward the west-northwest at 13 mph. This general motion is forecast to continue for the next few days.

The estimated minimum central pressure was 1001 millibars or 29.56 inches.

Maximum sustained winds were near 50 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center.

Gradual weakening is expected during the next few days.