SFWMD: Weekly King Tide Forecast

Southeast Florida - Tuesday September 26, 2023: Beginning on Wednesday, September 27, heightened tidal levels are anticipated as strong northeasterly winds develop over the western Atlantic Ocean.

These meteorological conditions are likely to generate prolonged swells along the east coast of the SFWMD region, which includes the coastal areas of Martin, St. Lucie, Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. It will have the potential to produce minor coastal flooding in low-lying areas from September 29 to October 3.

High tides are predicted by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to peak above 2.5-3 feet Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW) along the South Florida Coast during the following days in 2023 (peak varies by location):



September 13-15 (New Moon)



September 26 to October 4 (Full Moon)



October 14-19 (New Moon)



October 24 to November 2 (Full Moon)



November 11-17 (New Moon)



November 24-29 (Full Moon)

SFWMD/Source: University of Miami

SFWMD is continuing efforts for the monitoring, operational response and documentation of these events. These weekly updates are intended to be informational for interested stakeholders and the public. If conditions warrant, additional updates may be issued throughout the forecast period.

