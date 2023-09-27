Hundreds of Pounds of Palmetto Berries Recovered and 15 Arrests in Indian River County Alone Since Start of Season in August

Indian River County - Wednesday September 27, 2023: Since the start of the Saw Palmetto Berry season in August, Indian River County Sheriff deputies, with the help of the Sebastian Police Department and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, have recovered hundreds of pounds of illegally harvested berries, and arrested 15 individuals on a range of charges.

Among the charges resulting from the illegal harvesting of the berry are trespassing, theft, and damaging property such as fences and posts that are cut to gain access to the berries.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office asks residents to report any suspicious activity seen along the I-95 corridor or the Sebastian River Preserve, especially during the evening and night hours.

The saw palmetto berry is designated as “a commercially exploited plant species” and harvesting is regulated by the state.

Harvesters must have a permit to pick berries and must have permission to pick them on all property, whether public or private. The permission must be in writing from the property owner and the written permission letter must be provided as part of the permit application process.

Saw Palmetto berries are sold as a natural supplement. The extract of the berry is marketed as a dietary supplement that is alleged to help with prostate gland enlargement (benign prostatic hyperplasia), which is a common condition among men as they age. But there is no clinical evidence that it is effective for that purpose.

To harvest, sell, or transport berries, individuals and landowners must obtain a FREE FDACS permit to harvest endangered or commercially exploited plants.

Saw Palmetto Berry Page: https://www.fdacs.gov/.../plant-industry-saw-palmetto...

Permit Application: https://forms.fdac.gov/08025.pdf

Online Portal for Electronic Submission: https://nece.fdacs.gov/landing

Office hours are Monday thru Friday 8a-4:30p. After-hour questions, call 1-800-342-5869.