VIDEO: Fort Pierce PD - Brightline Service Has Begun, Take Extra Care at RR Crossing

FPPD

Fort Pierce - Wednesday September 27, 2023: Since the start of its Miami to Orlando Service on September 22, Brightline has been running about a dozen trains through the Treasure Coast every day, without stopping. That number is expected to rise to 32 trains a day in the coming months.

Brightline says their trains will run at 79 mph through towns and cities, up to 110 mph in less-populated areas, and as fast as 125 mph across central Florida along the fenced in corridor between Cocoa and the Orlando International Airport.

The launch of high speed rail service service through the Treasure Coast has prompted the Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD) to issue a reminder to pedestrians and motorists to take extra care around the tracks and at all railroad crossings.

In a video posted on the Fort Pierce Police Department's Facebook page, Officer Damian Spotts advises motorists to never try and beat the train across the tracks. When the gates are down, don't go around. It isn’t worth the risk of going around the lowered safety arms at the grade crossing in an effort to save time. And he urges all pedestrians and drivers to always follow the safety guidelines at railroad grade crossings.