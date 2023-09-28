Indian River County: Mail-In Ballots Are on the Way for the November 7 Municipal Elections

Indian River County - Thursday September 28, 2023: – Ballots for the November 7 Municipal Elections in Indian River County have been delivered to the post office.

The Indian River County Supervisor of Elections office mailed 4,659 ballots to voters who have a request on file for the upcoming municipal elections for the Cities of Sebastian and Vero Beach. In addition, the Elections Office delivered 44 mail ballots to military and overseas voters on September 22.

“Voters may assume that their mail ballot request is still valid, but due to changes in election law, all mail ballot requests expired December 31, 2022,” Supervisor of Elections, Leslie Swan said. “If you have not renewed your mail ballot request and would like to vote by mail, the deadline to request your ballot for the upcoming municipal elections is 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 26.”

Voters interested in continuing to vote by mail can request a ballot online at: VoteIndianRiver.gov/votebymail or call the Elections Office at 772-226-4700.

When making a vote-by-mail request, voters must provide their Florida Driver’s License number, Florida I.D. number, or the last four digits of their social security number.

Voters can track the status of their mail ballot at: VoteIndianRiver.gov/trackmyballot.