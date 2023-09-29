FWC: TrophyCatch Season Ends Saturday, Sept. 30

Florida - Friday October 29, 2023: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is reminding anglers of the upcoming deadlines for the TrophyCatch program's Season 11. Freshwater anglers are encouraged to take note of these important dates for a chance to win awesome prizes and contribute to the conservation of Florida's largemouth bass fisheries.

Sept. 30 is the last day to:



Catch a trophy bass 8 pounds or larger for TrophyCatch Season 11.

Catch a bass for the Battle of the Lakes contest, Orange Lake versus Fellsmere (Headwaters).

Register for TrophyCatch to be included in the annual boat drawing. If you have not already registered, don't miss your chance to win a brand-new boat

Register for TrophyCatch before Sept. 30 for a shot at this incredible prize via a random drawing in December.

Mark your calendars for Oct. 15, which is the last day to:



Submit any Season 11 bass to qualify for prizing: Make sure your TrophyCatch entries are submitted by this date to be eligible for prizes and recognition!

Submit any Season 11 Battle of the Lakes bass to be included in the competition and see how your catches measure up against others.

TrophyCatch is a largemouth bass conservation program designed to promote the responsible catch, document and release of trophy-size bass while rewarding anglers for their contributions to fisheries research and management. Your participation in TrophyCatch helps the FWC better understand and conserve Florida's freshwater fisheries.

For more information about TrophyCatch and these upcoming deadlines, visit the TrophyCatch website at TrophyCatch.com.