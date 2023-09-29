SFWMD: Weekly King Tide Forecast - UPDATE

Southeast Florida - Friday September 29, 2023: The South Florida Water Management District's Tidal Outlook for the forecast period of September 28 through October 4 has been updated as follows:



The SFWMD’s weekly king tide forecast indicates that enhanced tidal conditions are expected through Wednesday next week. Initially, astronomical factors related to the new moon will enhance the tidal levels through the weekend. Early next week, swells generated by strong winds around an area of low pressure over the northwest Atlantic will arrive along the east coast of the SFWMD, further enhancing water levels through the middle part of next week. Coastal Flooding Risk: As a result of these factors, there is an increased likelihood of minor to moderate coastal flooding in the low-lying areas of coastal Martin, St. Lucie, Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties within the SFWMD region.

View the updated Tidal Outlook HERE.

High tides are predicted by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to peak above 2.5-3 feet Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW) along the South Florida Coast during the following days in 2023 (peak varies by location):

