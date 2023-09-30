Robert Panepinto Appointed to the Florida Development Finance Corporation 

Florida - Saturday September 30, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed Robert Panepinto to the Florida Development Finance Corporation.

Robert Panepinto - Panepinto is a civic entrepreneur who is currently the Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Govo Venture Partners. He is the Immediate Past Chair of the Central Florida Foundation and serves as the Chairman of the Central Florida Housing Action Team.

Panepinto earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and journalism from New York University and his master’s degree in public communication from Fordham University.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.