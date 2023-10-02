SFWMD: Changes to Operating Hours for the S-310 Boat Lock in Clewiston

South Florida - Monday October 2, 2023: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is making a temporary change in operations for the S-310 Boat Lock in Clewiston.

Operating Hours



As of Sunday, October 1, the boat lock will be open from 5:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. for boaters to lock through the structure. The boat lock will then close from 8:00 p.m. - 5:30 a.m. and boaters will not be able to lock through the structure.

SFWMD maintains several boat locks on the north shore of Lake Okeechobee as well as the S-310 Boat Lock on the south shore of Lake Okeechobee.

Anglers and boaters may access local waterways through public boat ramps. Visit the FWC Boat Ramp Finder to find one near you.

To get the latest information on navigation through SFWMD structures and waterways, visit SFWMD.gov/Navigation.

The public can get the latest navigation updates from the SFWMD by signing up for text messages and emails here.