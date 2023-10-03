RV Stolen Off the Fortress RV Lot, Fort Pierce Police Ask the Public for Help Finding It, and the Thieves Who Stole It

Fort Pierce - Tuesday October 3, 2023: Two thieves stole a large recreational vehicle from the Fortress RV and Boat Storage lot on Thursday, September 14.

Security camera footage shows two men using a black, late-model Ford Expedition to haul the RV off the lot.

The 35-foott-long 2020 XLR is white and gray in color with the letters “XLR” printed on each side, and on the rear of the RV.

The theft occurred between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. at the storage facility located at 4105 Orange Avenue in Fort Pierce.

Anyone with information about the crime, the suspects or the whereabouts of the stolen RV are asked to contact Detective Evens Saintilien at 772-467-6878 (office), 772-302-4796 (cell) or esaintilien@fppd.org.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.