Deadline Approaching to Register to Vote For Upcoming Municipal Elections in Indian River County

Indian River County - Wednesday October 4, 2023: Indian River County Supervisor of Elections Leslie Swan reminds voters that the deadline to register to vote for the November 7 Municipal Elections is next week on Tuesday, October 10.

Registration is required for new voters in order to participate in the upcoming city council elections for the Cities of Sebastian and Vero Beach. Municipal voters must reside within the city limits in order to be eligible to vote in this election.

“Local elections directly affect citizens residing within their municipality. Now is the time for residents residing in the City of Sebastian and the City of Vero Beach to check their voter registration status to ensure that they are eligible to vote in the November 7 Municipal Elections,” said Swan.

Online voter registration is available at: VoteIndianRiver.gov. Paper voter registration applications are available at the Supervisor of Elections office, public libraries, tax collector offices, and government offices handling Social Services.

Paper applications may be returned via U.S. mail or in person to the Indian River County Supervisor of Elections office located at 4375 43rd Avenue, Vero Beach. The Elections Office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. for residents wishing to submit a paper application.

Registered voters who need to make updates to their name and/or address are not affected by the voter registration deadline, but are encouraged to make these updates prior to Election Day to avoid any delays at the polls.

For more information regarding your voter registration status, visit www.VoteIndianRiver.gov or call (772) 226-4700.