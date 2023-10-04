NHC: Heavy Rains Continue to Drench the Virgin Islands as Tropical Storm Philippe Begins Its Turn to the North

NOAA

Florida - Wednesday October 4, 2023: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports that Tropical Storm Philippe is beginning its turn to the north today as it continues to drench the Virgin Islands.

Bermuda's islands are next on the forecast track, and the Bermuda Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Watch there.

After Bermuda, Philippe's forecast track has it heading north, well off the east coast of most of the U.S., but it is now expected to turn back towards the north-west and make landfall somewhere along the Maine or Nova Scotia coast by Sunday morning.

Tropical Storm Philippe Advisory Number 45

As of 10 a.m. EST this morning the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located near latitude 21.2 north and longitude 65.7 west, about 770 miles south of Bermuda.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 millibars, or 29.65 inches.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles to the east of the center. Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days. However some strengthening is possible late this week.

Philippe is moving toward the north-northwest at near 7 mph and this motion is expected to continue throughout today. A northward motion, at a faster forward speed, is forecast to begin tonight and continue into the weekend.

On the forecast track, the center of Philippe will approach Bermuda Thursday night and Friday.

Watches and Warnings

* A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Bermuda

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

RAINFALL

U.S. and British Virgin Islands: Philippe is forecast to produce 1 to 3 inches of rain, with storm totals of 6 to 12 inches.

Puerto Rico: Portions of northeast and southeast Puerto Rico: 1 to 2 inches, with storm totals of 2 to 4 inches

Bermuda: Rainfall will begin to affect Bermuda on Thursday with rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches expected through Friday.

The rainfall amounts in all those areas may result in scattered flash flooding.

WIND

Gusty winds are likely to continue across portions of the the Virgin Islands through today. Tropical storm conditions are possible on Bermuda beginning Friday morning.

SURF

Swells generated by Philippe will affect portions of the Atlantic coasts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico for another day or so.

Large swells are already affecting Bermuda from another weather system but will begin to increase further on Thursday as Philippe approaches the island. These conditions are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.