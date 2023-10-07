5th Annual Treasure Coast Wine & Ale Trail Festival Slated for Oct. 14

Treasure Coast - Saturday October 7, 2023: The St. Lucie, Indian River and Martin County Tourism Offices and their partners are proud to present the 5th Annual Treasure Coast Wine & Ale Trail Festival taking place on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Summer Crush Vineyard & Winery, located at 4200 Johnston Road in Fort Pierce, Fla. Locals and visitors will enjoy locally made craft beer, mead, wine and cider all crafted right here on the Treasure Coast.

Beer, mead, wine and cider will be flowing from 1 – 5 p.m. with The Chili Poppers, the number one internationally touring band honoring the Red Hot Chili Peppers, headlining the festival. Local band and the winner of the 2023 virtual Battle of the Bands competition, Hot Mess, will open for The Chili Poppers.

Pre-sale tickets are $30 not including tax and fees. Tickets on the day of the event are $40 each, not including tax and fees. Tickets provide each attendee with one tasting glass and unlimited tastings. Tastings will be available from the Treasure Coast Wine & Ale Trail members, including Side Door Brewing Co., Hop Life Brewing Co., Sailfish Brewing Co., Islamorada Brewing Co., Pareidolia Brewing Co., Mash Monkeys Brewing Co., American Icon Brewery, Walking Tree Brewery, Hani Honey Company, Ocean Republic Brewing, Pierced Ciderworks and Summer Crush Winery. Folks wanting to attend the event, but not purchase an unlimited tasting ticket can enter with a $10 admission fee. Children 12 years and younger receive free admission. Food trucks, a pavilion bar, craft vendors and other activities will be available to all attendees.

Festival goers who book a one-night stay with a festival partner hotel will receive two (2) FREE tickets to the event. For a list of hotels and rates, visit www.tcwineandaletrail.com/festival/.

Tickets to the event can be purchased online at www.tcwineandaletrail.com/festival/.

This event is rain or shine and pets are not permitted.

About the Treasure Coast Wine & Ale Trail:

The trail launched in March 2017 is an organized and collaborative partnership between the tourism marketing offices of St. Lucie, Indian River and Martin Counties as well as the local breweries, distilleries, the meadery, the winery and the cidery to attract more visitors to the area. The creation of the trail has allowed the Treasure Coast tourism agencies to join the likes of larger Florida destinations that actively market their brew and/or ale trails. More information about the trail can be found at www.tcwineandaletrail.com.