Indian River State College Foundation to Host Sporting Clay Shoot on November 10

Fort Pierce - Sunday October 8, 2023: The Indian River State College Foundation will host its inaugural Veteran’s Day Sporting Clay Shoot on November 10, at the OK Corral Gun Club, located at 9449 48 Street N.W. in Okeechobee. Presented by the Gilbert Family of Companies, proceeds from this charity event will benefit Indian River State College Military and Veterans Services and Veterans Center of Excellence.

“Indian River State College offers incredible support to the veterans in Okeechobee and Treasure Coast communities,” said Bert Culbreth, IRSC Foundation Board Member and Fundraising Committee Chair. “We are delighted to present our first Veteran's Day Sporting Clay Shoot at the OK Corral Gun Club, one of Florida’s premier shooting sports clubs, and raise critical funds to enhance the reach of the College’s Military and Veterans Services.”

The Foundation expects 150 participants at the event, which begins promptly at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, November 10. It is presently seeking individual shooters, teams, event sponsors and raffle donors.

Information and registration is available at https://giving.irsc.edu/ways-to-give/clay-shoot/.

Under the leadership of Indian River State College President and U.S. Army Veteran Dr. Timothy Moore, the College has expanded its capacity to deliver a wide range of support to local veterans. In 2021, it was one of only 16 higher education institutions nationwide selected by the U.S. Department of Education to establish a Veterans Center of Excellence, which opened on the College’s Pruitt Campus in Port St. Lucie in 2022.

“Indian River State College is proud to provide our heroes—veterans, active-duty service members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their dependents—elite-level customer support,” adds Annabel Robertson, Indian River State College Associate Vice President for Institutional Advancement. “We invite those who share our commitment to veterans and military families to join us for an exceptional day of sportsmanship in support of their service and their future (goals).”