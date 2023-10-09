AAA: Florida Gas Prices Slightly Lower Than a Week Ago

Florida - Monday October 9, 2023: Florida gas prices are moving lower again after a brief increase last week. The state average surprisingly rose 4 cents by Wednesday. Thought those gains were quickly erased by the weekend. Now, Florida drivers are paying $3.48 per gallon, which is nearly 2 cents less than a week ago, and the lowest daily average price since July.

"Florida gas prices tried to swim upstream early last week, but were quickly knocked back down by week's end," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Oil and gasoline suffered big losses in the futures market, which could enable pump prices to move lower. However, that could change depending on how the market responds to rising geopolitical tensions following the surprise attack by Hamas on Israel."

While the Hamas attack on Israel reportedly did not directly impact global supplies, oil prices have risen over the weekend, due to the uncertainty of how things will unfold.

Following the attack, oil prices quickly rose in overnight trading, erasing a portion of what was a big drop in oil prices last week. Sunday night, the U.S. price of crude was trading at above $86 per barrel. Although that's a 4% increase from Friday, it's still below the $90 threshold, which is where oil prices spent most of the previous couple of weeks.

It's unclear exactly how much of an impact the attack on Israel will have on gas prices. Just like oil prices, gasoline futures plummeted last week. The drop amounted to more than 30 cents per gallon. However, unlike oil prices, gasoline futures logged nominal gains since the attack.

Regional Florida Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.66), Naples ($3.57), Port St. Lucie ($3.53)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.25), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.27), Panama City ($3.36)

Find Florida Gas Prices



Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA Florida

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

