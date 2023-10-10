PSLPD Charge Ovidio Rivera with Sexual Battery on Student

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday October 10, 2023: Port St. Lucie Police detectives have charged 53-year-old Ovidio Rivera of Port St. Lucie with 5 counts of sexual battery on a child.

The alleged incidents occurred approximately 6 years ago when Ovidio was a teacher at Port St. Lucie High School and the victim was a student.

Rivera was arrested Monday by PSLPD Detectives and the U.S. Marshals Service. He was confined at the St. Lucie County Jail.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department urges anyone who may have had a similar experience with Rivera to come forward and call Detective Amanda Bukata at 772-871-7324.