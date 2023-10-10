'Stabilize Revitalize Fort Pierce' Auctioning Art Panels Created by Zora Youth Crew

SRFP

Fort Pierce - Tuesday October 10, 2023: Stabilize Revitalize Fort Pierce (SRFP), a community-focused non-profit, is auctioning art panels created during Season 1 of SRPF's Zora Youth Crew Micro-Mural Project.

The auction aims to raise funds in support of SRPF's effort to empower the youth and revitalize urban neighborhoods in Fort Pierce.

Over 24 weeks, members of the SRFP community gathered on Sundays to paint these micro murals. The pieces of art are 8 feet wide by 6 feet tall, painted on wood privacy fence panels. The panels have been painted on all sides with multiple coats, resulting in stunning artworks that embody the spirit and creativity of Fort Pierce.

Bidding started: October 04, 2023 at 3:10 pm EST

Bidding ends: November 11, 2023 at 11:59 pm EST

Bidding Host Site: RallyUp :RallyUp is an online fundraising platform that offers secure tools to help nonprofit organizations raise funds for their causes.

To participate in the auction visit: https://go.rallyup.com/zyc-auction/Campaign/Details

Proceeds from the Silent Auction will fund Season 2 of the Zora Youth Crew Micro-Mural Project which seeks to uplift and empower the youth in Fort Pierce by enriching them with the knowledge of art, nutrition, and agriculture.

Youngsters who take part in this initiative learn about the historical significance of Zora Neale Hurston, who made her home in Fort Pierce.

The aim of the program is to create future leaders who will contribute to the revitalization of urban neighborhoods.