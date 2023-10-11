Delray Beach Man Pleads Guilty to Discharging Firearm in Martin County's Allapattah Flats Wildlife Management Area

Martin County - Wednesday October 11, 2023: Convicted felon Dominic Elvir entered a plea of guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after discharging a weapon in the Allapattah Flats Wildlife Management Area in Martin County.

The 26-year-old Elvir is from Delray Beach. He admitted to discharging a Glock, model 19, 9-mm pistol into the air in the Allapattah Flats Wildlife Management Area. Law enforcement agents located a video of Elvir on a social media platform discharging the firearm. In 2019, Elvir was previously convicted of burglary and grand theft.

He entered the plea in Miami District Court on October 4th. He is scheduled to be sentenced in Fort Pierce District Court on December 21st before United States District Court Judge Aileen M. Cannon.



U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida; Special Agent in Charge Christopher A. Robinson of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Miami Field Office; and Special Agent in Charge Anthony Salisbury of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Miami Field Office, announced the guilty plea.

ATF Fort Pierce Field Office and HSI Fort Pierce Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Hudock is prosecuting it.