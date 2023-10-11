Registration for the Spring Semester at Indian River State College Now Open

Fort Pierce - Wednesday October 11, 2023: Returning students and new students may now register for classes for the Spring 2024 semester at Indian River State College (IRSC).

Early registration began today and general registration starts on Monday, October 16. Classes begin Monday, January 8, 2024.

Day and evening courses are available. IRSC also has a full complement of in-person instruction, online instruction, and hybrid courses, as well as a blend of both face-to-face and online instruction.

Indian River State College offers more than 100 education options that range from Bachelor’s degrees and Associate degree programs for university transfer or direct entry into the workforce, as well as dozens of Career Training and Technical certificates. The College is known for delivering quality education that is convenient and affordable, 91% of Indian River State College students graduate debt-free.

Student Success Coaches at campuses in Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, Port St. Lucie, Stuart and Vero Beach are ready and eager to assist new and returning students in person and through virtual appointments. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Fridays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Make an appointment using the Qless system at irsc.edu/admissions/qless.html for help with Admissions, Advising, Financial Aid, Veterans Services, Career and Transfer Services or Student Records.

Visit connect.irsc.edu for a schedule of in-person and virtual information sessions throughout October geared toward specific programs and information about financial aid and scholarships. Sessions are also available for those interested in Bachelor’s Degree and Dual Enrollment programs.

Current students may register for classes online through MyPioneerPortal. New students should apply to Indian River State College at irsc.edu. For more information on courses and programs, visit irsc.edu, email info@irsc.edu or call 1-888-792-4772.