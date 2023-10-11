Sebastian Police Department: Celone Sands Arrested on Multiple Drug and Other Charges

Sebastian - Wednesday October 11, 2023: Sebastian Police have arrested 27 year-old Celone Sands on multiple drug and other charges after police say he sped through a school zone and attempt to elude police.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon on Sebastian Blvd. where a Sebastian Police officer was monitoring traffic in an active school zone.

According to a release on the Sebastian Police Facebook page, the officer noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, "far above the posted school zone speed limit," speeding through the school zone.

The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle crossed the road at an intersection and started driving into oncoming traffic in an attempt to elude the officer.

The speeding suspect vehicle then crashed into another car, and following the crash the driver of the vehicle ran from the scene. However, he was located moments later and taken into custody by responding officers.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was identified at Celone Sands

When officers searched his vehicle they found:



3.7 grams of Crack Cocaine

4.79 grams Marijuana

Various prescription Narcotic pills

$2,000 US Currency

Several items identified as drug paraphernalia

The suspect was charged with:

Possession of Cocaine

Felony Flee & Elude police officer

Leaving the scene of a crash with property damage

Possession of a controlled substance

Driving with license suspended

Sands also had two active arrest warrants for Failure to Appear on a Resisting an Officer without Violence charge; and Trafficking Fentanyl.

No injuries were reported.