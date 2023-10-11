USACE Notice to Navigation - Route 2 Near South Bay Boat Ramp is Partially Blocked

Okeechobee County - Wednesday October 11, 2023: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is advising mariners that Route 2 along the Okeechobee Waterway near South Bay boat ramp is partially blocked because of vegetation in the waterway.

A mechanical harvester will be working to clear the vegetation on Route 2 in South Bay starting tomorrow, Thursday October 12. The work will begin in the afternoon and it will continue throughout the weekend until Sunday October 15.

Notice is given that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is advising commercial and recreational vessels of vegetation on Route 2 in the navigation channel and to use caution when navigating.

Read the notice on the USACE website at: https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Navigation/Notices-to-Navigation/Notice-to-Navigation-2023-07-Okeechobee-Waterway-Vegetation-in-Route-2/.

Contact Information

For up to date Lock information, contact the shift operator 7 AM to 5 PM at:

