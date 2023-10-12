58-Year-Old Randy Works Charged With Trafficking a 12-Year-Old; Bond Set at $1.5M

Fort Pierce - Thursday October 12, 2023: Following a month long investigation Fort Pierce Police and detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s office arrested 58-year-old Randy Levon Works Wednesday afternoon on allegations of human trafficking and sexual battery.

He was transported to the St. Lucie County Jail, where he is currently being held on a $1.5 million bond.

According to a release from the Fort Pierce Police Department, the investigation began after a missing 12-year-old girl was found in early September. She is believed to have been a victim of sexual battery and possibly human trafficking.

The investigation identified Works as a suspect. He was taken into custody early Wednesday afternoon at an address in the 600 block of North 25th Street in Fort Pierce.

Works has been charged with:



Two counts of Sexual Battery of a Victim 12 years of Age or Older But Less Than 18 Years of Age by a Perpetrator 18 Years of Age or Older

Human Trafficking – Exploiting Labor or Services of a Child

Aiding Unmarried Minor Runaway

Contributing to the Delinquency or Dependency of a Child

The investigation is continuing and anyone who may have been a victim of Works is asked to contact Detective Alexander Quiles at 772-467-6880 or email him at aquiles@fppd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS (8477).