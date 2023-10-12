Stuart Police Arrest Duvier Gonzalez Cortes on Grand Theft Charge

Stuart - Thursday October 12, 2023: Stuart Police Department (SPD) detectives have arrested Duvier Gonzalez Cortes out of Miami and charged him with the theft of 5 spools of wiring from Lowe’s in February of last year.

The suspect was unidentified at the time and fled the Lowe's before police got there. But following an extensive investigation by Stuart PD, Cortes was identified and arrested in Miami on September 26th. He has been charged with Grand Theft.

A release about the arrest posted on the Stuart PD Facebook page states: "Cases often take months of dedicated work to solve, from collecting evidence, to identifying suspects, to making an arrest. It takes not only teamwork from within the department, but collaboration with other agencies and the community to keep our city safe. Even cases that may seem simple on the surface take time to rightfully bring justice ... no matter how long it takes, we relentlessly pursue the criminal element that threatens the quality of life and safety of our community."