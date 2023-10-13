NHC: Tropical Storm Sean Weakening, Disturbance Behind Sean Expected to Strengthen

NOAA

Florida - Friday October 13, 2023: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) predicts that Tropical Storm Sean will weaken to a post-tropical remnant low before the weekend is over.

Right behind Sean however is a low pressure area, Invest Area 94, that has a 70% chance of strengthening over the next seven days.

Tropical Storm Sean Advisory Number 11

As of 4 a.m. EST the center of Tropical Storm Sean was located near latitude 14.3 North, longitude 40.5 West.

Sean is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph. A turn toward the northwest with a slight decrease in forward speed is expected during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 millibars 29.65 inches.

Gradual weakening is expected during the next few days, and Sean is forecast to degenerate to a post-tropical remnant low later this weekend.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic - Invest Area 94

A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a few disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Only gradual development of this disturbance is expected during the next couple of days.

Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development by the end of the weekend while the disturbance begins to move westward across the central tropical Atlantic. Additional development is expected after that, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the early to middle portion of next week as the system moves steadily westward across the central and western tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...70 percent.