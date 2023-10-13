Open House at UF's Indian River Research Center and the Laura (Riding) Jackson Foundation Hosts Former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins

Fort Pierce - Friday October 13, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) here in Fort Pierce is holding an open house next week on Saturday October 21. It's taking place at the Indian River Research and Education Center out on South Rock Road.

The school's staff and professors will be on hand to provide demonstrations explaining what they do and providing insight into the cutting edge science they're pioneering in the fields of agriculture and natural sciences.

It's free and open to all, and it's also a great opportunity for area high school and college students interested in the sciences.

Three of the school's educators joined us to talk about the open house and the important work being done at the Research Center - Professor Mark Ritenour and Assistant Professors Sandra Guzman and Carey Minteer.

Learn more about UF/IFAS' Indian River Research and Education Center on their website at: ifas.ufl.edu.

Then we welcome Laura (Riding) Jackson Foundation Board Member Cynthia Callander. The foundation has planned two events on Thursday November 2nd called 'Adventures in Poetry' featuring former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins.

A luncheon for Collins is planed that day at the Quail Valley River Club, and that evening Collins will give a talk at the Community Church of Vero Beach.

It's part of the Foundation's ongoing celebration of their 30th Anniversary.

Learn more about 'Adventures in Poetry' with Billy Collins and the 30th Anniversary of the Laura (Riding) Jackson Foundation on their website at: lauraridingjackson.org.