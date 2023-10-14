James Sherman Appointed to the 15th Judicial Circuit Court; Mark Herr Appointed to the 18th Judicial Circuit Court

Florida - Saturday October 14, 2023: Governor DeSantis has made two judicial appointments, one to the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court and one to the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit Court.

James Sherman, of West Palm Beach, to serve as Judge on the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court - Sherman has served as a County Court Judge for Palm Beach County since 2022. Previously, he was a Senior Attorney at the South Florida Water Management District. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his juris doctor from the University of Miami. Sherman fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Laura Johnson.



Mark Herr, of Lake Mary, to serve as Judge on the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit Court - Herr has served as a County Court Judge for Seminole County since 2001. Previously, he was the Solo Practitioner at the Law Offices of Mark E. Herr. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Stetson University and his juris doctor from Mercer University. Herr fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Donna McIntosh.