Oxbow Hosts Ecology Academy for Homeschool Students

St. Lucie County - Saturday October 14, 2023: Homeschool students in grades 2-6 are invited to explore the natural world at Oxbow Eco-Center’s Ecology Academy with four unique sessions scheduled from October to January.

Pre-registration is required at least five days prior to each session. Session fees are $5 per participant, per session and space is limited. These programs start at 10 a.m. with each session lasting about two hours. For additional details and registration visit www.OxbowEco.com.

Dates and topics for the Ecology Academy include:



“Wildlife Friends & Foes” on Friday, Oct. 27. Meet St. Lucie's backyard wildlife. Learn about native, exotic and invasive plants and animals and how they behave in ecosystems. Are they friends or foes?

“Florida History & Habitats” on Friday, Dec. 1. Travel back in time in this fun, interactive historical journey. Experience events in Florida’s history from a human and wildlife perspective while exploring the Oxbow Preserve.

“Let’s Talk Trash” on Friday, Dec. 15. What happens when we throw trash away? Where is “away”? Take a closer look at our garbage habits and discover what really happens to our trash. Does nature make trash?

“Watershed Wonders” on Friday, Jan. 26. Be a wetland scientist in this hands-on program. Discover how humans have altered Florida's watersheds and how to protect them for the future. Students will observe live aquatic species, collect data and evaluate biodiversity while exploring the Oxbow Preserve.

The Oxbow Eco-Center is both an environmental learning center and nature preserve. It houses the Environmental Education and Community Outreach Division of St. Lucie County’s Environmental Resources Department. The Center is located at 5400 NE St. James Drive in Port St. Lucie.

For more information contact the Oxbow at 772-785-5833 or oxbow@stlucieco.org or visit www.oxboweco.com.