Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency Launches Commercial Façade Grant  

Fort Pierce - Monday October 16, 2023: The Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency (FPRA) is excited to announce the launch of the Commercial Façade Grant program.

This program presents an exciting opportunity for property owners and businesses to improve the aesthetics of their properties and contribute to the overall development of the FPRA district.

This grant program offers financial assistance in the form of a reimbursable grant, matching 50% of eligible expenses, up to a maximum of $25,000. To be eligible for this grant, the property in question must be located within the FPRA District and must be commercially zoned.

The program will be available for application during three different periods throughout the fiscal year. The first application period will be open from Tuesday, October 17, until Friday, November 17. The next application periods will be held next year in March and June.

The primary goal of the Commercial Façade Grant Program is to contribute to the revitalization of the commercial corridors within the FPRA district. It aims to achieve this by encouraging private investment in improvements that enhance the appearance of buildings and properties, thus eliminating blight and non-conforming design standards.

The ultimate aim of this program is to stimulate redevelopment in the FPRA, leading to improved visual aesthetics, increased property values, higher tenant occupancy, economic development, and job creation.

You can apply for this grant and find a comprehensive list of eligibility requirements at: https://choosefortpierce.com/969/FPRA-Incentive-Program

For additional information about the FPRA Commercial Façade Grant program call 772-467-3786 or send an email to fpra@cityoffortpierce.com.